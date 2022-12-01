More than $10 million of AML funding going toward water line projects in flood ravaged EKY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $10 million in federal grant funding to help repair damaged water lines in three of the hardest hit counties from flooding earlier this year.

The money will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Division of Abandoned Mine Lands will restore water to more than 3,600 homes in Breathitt, Knott and Letcher County.

Here is a breakdown of the work that will start in the coming weeks:

The award will help 961 homes in the Breathitt County communities of Lost Creek, Clay Hole, Hardshell, Haddix, Altro, Turners Creek, Morris Fork, River Caney and Watts, which will see $1.7 million worth of work. The work in Breathitt County will include the replacement of 4-inch and 6-inch waterlines, radio-read meters, meter bases, directional boring of stream crossings and the installation of flush hydrants.

Nearly 2,500 customers in Knott County who live in or near Big Branch, Montgomery Creek, Kentucky Highway 15 North, Kentucky Highway 1231, Amburgey, Sassafras, Kodak and Vicco will see about $4 million worth of work, which will include reconnecting and replacing transmission and service lines and other damaged equipment. The Knott County water system repairs and upgrades will help alleviate water loss and low pressure at the Montgomery Creek pumping station and is only the first phase to meet current service demands and future growth plans for Knott and Perry counties.

The 176 homes in Letcher County in the Millstone area will see $4.9 million worth of work, which will include the installation of potable water service lines and meters, construction of a 100 gallon-per-minute pump station, and a 100,000 gallon elevated water storage tank.

