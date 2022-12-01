Mild weather returns to finish the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a rather chilly Thursday throughout the mountains today, even with plenty of sunshine. However, as we lose some sunshine, we will gain a few degrees on the thermometer as we head into the end of the week. Unfortunately, we’ll also add a few drops to the old rain bucket.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s been a tranquil weather day throughout the mountains even with the chill in the air. The tranquility looks to continue as we head into tonight, though we will likely see a few extra clouds work into the region. That should keep us a couple degrees milder, but still chilly in the lower to middle 30s.

Southerly winds take over as we head into the day on Friday. This leads to an increase in moisture and, therefore, cloud cover as we head into the afternoon. This also leads to plenty of warm air pushing into the region with highs back into the upper 50s to near 60° as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as we head into the nighttime hours as well. With the warm air pushing back into the region, lows will be above normal, only in the upper 40s to near 50°.

The Weekend and Beyond

That warm air leads to another frontal boundary pushing into the region as we head into the weekend. This will mean showers widespread throughout the region as we head into the day on Saturday. Not an all-day rain, but some showers will be scattered around. Highs will stay near 60°. Cooler air surges in behind the front on Saturday night as we fall back into the upper 30s and showers move out. Highs are back near 50° as we clear out on Sunday.

However, the clearing skies look short-lived as another system heads our way for the middle of the week. The warm front looks to push through early in the week, providing shower chances and warmer air on Monday and Tuesday before another front brings the potential for showers and storms back to the region by Wednesday and Thursday. We’re back into the middle 60s midweek before another cooldown moves in.

