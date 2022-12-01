Merging galaxies captured by James Webb telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far...
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured images of two merging galaxies in a place far, far away.(NASA/ESA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The James Webb Space Telescope captured an out-of-this-world image of two galaxies merging.

The merging takes place about 500 million light years from Earth in the Delphinus constellation.

NASA officials said the swirling shape made by the galaxies came as they started to unite, disturbing their individual shapes.

The dots of light seen in the background are other distant galaxies.

Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron saw the image during a visit to NASA Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with...
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden welcomes Macron amid friction over US climate law
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments