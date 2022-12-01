Knott County school receives 100 computers from Louisville organization

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center (ATC) serves the vocational students of Knott County Central High School, but July’s flood left many wondering how these vocational programs would continue.

“The bottom level that housed our shop areas had 6 or 7 feet of water in them,” said Steve Mobley, Knott County Area Technology Center Principal. “The classrooms are on a little higher level, they had 3 to 4 feet of water in them, so we lost everything inside the ATC, and when I say everything, I mean everything.”

With the building inoperable, ATC classes are now being held inside vacant areas of the high school, like storage areas and even old locker rooms.

“We’re making do, doing the best we can. I’ve got a great staff, really good teachers that are working hard to do the best we can for our students,” said Mobley.

On Thursday, the ATC received a donation from the Louisville-based organization SOS to help their vocational programs.

“Well, luckily, they reached out and wanted to donate computers to our school so that our students can have that technology back and be able to utilize them for all of the classes at the ATC,” said Melissa Waddell, an ATC Health Science Teacher.

SOS donated 100 computers to the ATC and plan to donate a hundred more in the next few weeks.

“Technology is very expensive, so to be offered a donation like that is overwhelming. Its heartwarming,” said Waddell.

WYMT’s sister station, WAVE 3, spoke with SOS representatives about this donation. Those with SOS said this is a perfect example of everyone working together to help people recover from disasters long after it is headline news.

