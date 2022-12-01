Crews investigating cause of fire in Downtown Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in one Southeastern Kentucky city are trying to figure out what caused a recent fire.

It happened just before 12:30 Wednesday afternoon on South Main Street in Harlan near the Cash Saver grocery store.

When crews arrived on the scene, they tried to get inside to fight the blaze, but we are told they had to retreat due to the possibility of a roof collapse.

Officials tell WYMT one woman was living in the home at the time but was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

