Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - One South Central Kentucky woman was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night.

Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Rhodes created a small-town Kentucky Christmas parade out of gingerbread and took home the first-place prize.

She was joined by baking assistant Jennifer Mackin from Louisville.

Congrats Elizabeth!

Congrats to this week’s winners of #HolidayBakingChampionship #GingerbreadShowdown and to the rest of the baking teams for creating incredible CHRISTMAS PARADE gingerbread displays! 🎄🥁😱 pic.twitter.com/YFUyhbt9vc — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) November 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.