Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade

Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread...
Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.(Rob Pryce | Food Network)
By Kelly Dean and Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WYMT) - One South Central Kentucky woman was declared the winner of the Gingerbread Baking Challenge on Food Network that aired Monday night.

Elizabeth Moore Rhodes is a glass artist from Bowling Green who has her own studio in town. She has always loved Christmas and gingerbread creations so wanted to participate in the Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.

Rhodes created a small-town Kentucky Christmas parade out of gingerbread and took home the first-place prize.

She was joined by baking assistant Jennifer Mackin from Louisville.

Congrats Elizabeth!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with...
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to December! Meteorological winter starts on a chilly, but dry note
Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program
Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program
The East Ridge High School FCA is accepting donations for its annual "Operation Care Package."
‘Operation Care Package’ sending hope to heroes this holiday season
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
As congress scrambles, experts weigh in on impact of possible rail strike