Barber killed while giving young boy a haircut, police say

Police searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday in Washington state. (Source: KIRO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KIRO) - Police are searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday night.

When Puyallup police arrived at JQ’s Barbershop, they said they found the shop’s owner dead in one of the barber stations, shot several times as he gave a haircut to a little boy.

“Premininarily, it looks like the owner was the target of this attack,” police Capt. Ryan Portmann said.

The suspect was long gone by the time police arrived.

Meanwhile, they said the 8-year-old who witnessed the killing was understandably shaken but otherwise unhurt.

“That’s going to be on this little boy’s mind for probably the rest of his life, something they he saw that will traumatize this young child,” Allen Simons said.

Simons said he usually passes by JQ’s Barbershop every day. In the process, he said he’s gotten to recognize and know the man who was shot and killed.

“Always friendly guy, always greets the people when they’re walking the streets,” Simons said.

Police said the victim was 43.

As they search for clues in this case, they said they’re hoping for any information from the public.

“We’d ask that they look for video shortly before the incident. This happened about 5:09 that we got the call,” Portmann said.

This was Puyallup’s first slaying in more than a year.

People like Simons said they’re not only saddened by what happened here but absolutely stunned.

“It’s amazing how these things happen,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with...
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
Suspicious package detected at US embassy in Spain after Ukrainian embassy blast
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration...
FDA may change blood donation policy
Prince William addresses fans outside Boston City Hall on Wednesday. He and Kate are visiting...
Prince William makes remarks in Boston
Photo Courtesy: Harlan City Fire Department Facebook
Crews investigating cause of fire in Downtown Harlan
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional