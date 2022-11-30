UVA Wise announces new scholarship to help offset costs for some students who live on campus

UVA Wise Alumni (from left), Stephen D. Curran, Marion “Moe” W. Smith, and John L. Sabo...
UVA Wise Alumni (from left), Stephen D. Curran, Marion “Moe” W. Smith, and John L. Sabo recently created the Crockett Hall Unity Scholarship Fund. (Photo Credit: UVA Wise Valerie Lawson)(Valerie Lawson-UVA Wise)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Three alumni of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) have turned their memories of living on campus into a first-of-its kind scholarship aimed to help some students offset the cost of living on campus.

The Crockett Hall Unity Scholarship Fund was recently established by Marion “Moe” Smith, John Sabo and Stephen Curran. The trio attended the college when it was Clinch Valley College and lived in Crockett Hall, which was a men’s dorm that turned co-ed before becoming an administrative building.

Each of the three donated $10,000 to start the fund. The goal is to raise $100,000.

The fund will help students pay for living-on-campus costs, including room and board fees. The scholarships will give preference to students who demonstrate leadership abilities and dedication to building a strong community. They will also be based on certain academic and financial criteria.

The scholarship application is not listed online yet, but you will be able to find it here once it is.

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, you can do that here.

