Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice from EKY to have portrait on display at state capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky judge will soon have her photo hanging in one of the state’s most well-known buildings.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky will dedicate a portrait of Retired Justice Janet L. Stumbo at a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the state capitol in Frankfort.

The Floyd County native retired from the bench at the end of 2017 after 26 years of service to Kentucky’s appellate courts.

The portrait, created by Kentucky artist Tona Barkley, will hang in the corridors of the second floor.

Justice Stumbo’s two daughters will be at the dedication to help unveil the photo.

