Rain chances moving out, temperatures crash as we wrap up November

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re going to see a tale of two skies very quickly today as we finish out the 11th month of the year.

Today and Tonight

It should feel pretty nice as you head out the door this morning as temperatures should still be in the mid to upper 50s in spots. You will need your rain gear and your jacket when you leave the house. The rain gear as the rain will continue for a little while and the jacket for the chill that is coming behind the cold front.

The high temperature for your Wednesday will happen early before they start to slide and will continue to slide all the way into the wee hours of December. We should be in the mid-40s this afternoon and drop into the 20s tonight. The good news is that the sunshine should quickly appear this afternoon. It will not stop the temp slide though. Clear skies will carry us into the overnight hours.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will start sunny, but we will add a few clouds in at times for the first day of meteorological winter. It will feel like it all day too, temperature-wise. We will do well to get into the low 40s in the afternoon hours before dropping back to around 30 or even into the 20s in spots overnight.

Friday looks pretty good for most of the day, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that will rebound back toward the 60-degree mark. Don’t you just love the weather in the mountains? Clouds will start to increase along with some rain chances overnight going into Saturday, which should keep us a little closer to the 50-degree mark.

Rain chances are around both weekend days, but Sunday is trying to trend a little drier at the moment. We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out. Highs will stay in the upper 50s on Saturday, but drop to around 50 on Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s both nights.

