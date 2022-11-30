Memorial service held for former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr., who died last Tuesday at the age of 88.

The service took place at the State Capitol building in Frankfort, where Brown lied in state on Tuesday.

The room was filled with people he loved, cherished and influenced.

“He helped lift up Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders by creating the Governor’s scholars program. A program that changed my life,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Linda Breathitt’s father served as Governor, but she also worked for John Y. Brown Jr.’s campaign.

“John Y has been a wonderful mentor and friend ever since,” Breathitt said.

Despite all of his success, Breathitt said Brown’s family meant the world to him.

“I think in the last 5 to 10 years that is what was most important to him. His family. He loved sharing about his management style and leadership tips,” Breathitt added.

Jim Gray also worked for Brown in the 1970s. He said Brown had a major influence on others.

“What John Y was able to do was touch people with his sense of humor, authenticity and his inspiration,” Gray said.

During the funeral, Brown’s casket was draped with a Kentucky flag, but it was later switched with an American flag because of his military service.

John Y. Brown Jr. was buried at the Lexington Cemetery.

