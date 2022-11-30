Memorial service held for former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr., who died last Tuesday at the age of 88.

The service took place at the State Capitol building in Frankfort, where Brown lied in state on Tuesday.

The room was filled with people he loved, cherished and influenced.

“He helped lift up Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders by creating the Governor’s scholars program. A program that changed my life,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Linda Breathitt’s father served as Governor, but she also worked for John Y. Brown Jr.’s campaign.

“John Y has been a wonderful mentor and friend ever since,” Breathitt said.

Despite all of his success, Breathitt said Brown’s family meant the world to him.

“I think in the last 5 to 10 years that is what was most important to him. His family. He loved sharing about his management style and leadership tips,” Breathitt added.

Jim Gray also worked for Brown in the 1970s. He said Brown had a major influence on others.

“What John Y was able to do was touch people with his sense of humor, authenticity and his inspiration,” Gray said.

During the funeral, Brown’s casket was draped with a Kentucky flag, but it was later switched with an American flag because of his military service.

John Y. Brown Jr. was buried at the Lexington Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
Deputy Darrin Lawson talks about amputation
Floyd Co. deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

“It was kind of Christmas in June”
Indiana group plans supply deliver in Knott County
The Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown kicked off its annual coat drive Monday.
12-year-old from EKY holds annual winter coat drive to help people in need
Three nonprofit organizations have worked together to gather and donate technology equipment to...
Louisville nonprofits send large tech donation to Eastern Ky. high schools
Downtown Hyden
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map