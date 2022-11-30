Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus Hronsky (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41.

Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21.

Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Cats will return to action on Sunday against Michigan in London, England.

UK-Bellarmine stats
UK-Bellarmine stats(UK Athletics)

