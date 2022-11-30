Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41.
Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21.
Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.
The Cats will return to action on Sunday against Michigan in London, England.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.