Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Respect for Marriage act’ became a landmark bill passed by the Senate Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned this past summer, there were also rumblings of potential changes coming to gay marriage laws.

Leah Scott and Hannah Phillips met in college. The two fell in love and, after attending a wedding, decided they wanted one of their own. But after Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer, they weren’t sure they would get the chance. They legally married a few months ago but plan to hold their big ceremony for family and friends next fall.

The ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ passed by the Senate Tuesday was a historic step to protect marriage equality. The bill does not legalize same-sex marriage nationwide but does require the federal government and states to recognize legal same-sex and interracial marriages performed in other states. It also includes religious liberty protections. However, republicans were split.

The Family Foundation of Kentucky says they were disappointed with the decision, but it won’t stop them from continuing their mission.

“The good part is, these foundational values and principles are true irrespective of what a vote of a judge or really a vote of the united states congress, and we’ll continue to be strong advocates of policies that are to benefit the blessing of Kentucky families,” Family Foundation Executive Director David Wallis said.

Twelve Republicans crossed the aisle to join the members of the Democratic Caucus in passing the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’ The measure will go before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for a full vote.

Neither of Kentucky’s Republican senators voted in favor of the bill.

