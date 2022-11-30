Indiana group plans supply deliver in Knott County

“It was kind of Christmas in June”
“It was kind of Christmas in June”
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of people from Tippecanoe, Indiana plan to head to Knott County on Thursday.

People from the community put up flyers, and they started collecting donations for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky.

The donations ranged from furniture to food.

Regina Bentley lives in Knott County, and she helped organize the delivery. She said they were a blessing.

”He wanted to do one semi full, 80 feet. He called me we got another semi we’re filling. Called me, it’s full, two semi’s full. Called me again 3 semis’ full from a little town of 500 people,” Bentley said.

She added if you were affected by the flood and would have specific needs, fill out the form linked here.

