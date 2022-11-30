Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last several years, there has been a boom in local tourism across the mountains, and one Eastern Kentucky county is planning to take part in this development.

The Hyden-Leslie Tourism group began two weeks ago and is aiming to put Hyden and Leslie County on the map.

The board’s founders said, after months of planning, they are excited to turn their plans for the area into a reality.

”In the past 10 or so years, there has been a steep decline in jobs and opportunities around this area, and when we saw the other counties around us were flourishing, we had some ideas that we would like to do also,” said Derek Baker, one of the group’s founders. “We want to put those ideas into action here.”

Those with Hyden-Leslie Tourism have partnered with Hyden city officials to help promote the city’s holiday events, like the Dolly Parton look-alike contest and the Christmas in a Small Town festivities.

