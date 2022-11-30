Housing Development Alliance continues mission of helping those impacted by flooding

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCE
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCE(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has seven homes under construction in Breathitt, Knott and Perry Counties. They will take about three to four months to finish.

”We got a lot of them going, and so when you kind of spread it out, and we are actually trying to hire more construction workers they can give us a call.” said Scott McReynolds with HDA.

Recently, HDA received a $120,000 donation from Save-a-Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County and $50,000 from the Eastman Corporation. That money goes directly to flood victims, whether it be for a new home or repairs to their current one.

”You don’t want to sound greedy and say you still need more,” he added. “We’ve gotten some very generous donations that are going really help us help a bunch of folks, but there are still a bunch of folks that need help.”

McReynolds said people they help are in different stages of recovery. He stopped by a flooded house Tuesday night where no work was started.

”The need is so big, you celebrate when you help somebody get back into their house, or find a solution,” he added. “Then you turn around and there’s still a lot of folks who need help.”

