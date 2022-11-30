Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County.

In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had spread to a nearby car.

Firefighters said in the post with the manpower of both departments along with the Brodhead Fire Department, they were able to get the fire knocked down in just more than 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and no other buildings or vehicles were damaged.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.