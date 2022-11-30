High School Scoreboard (Nov. 29)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!

BOYS

Betsy Layne 102, Cordia 54

Buckhorn 73, Red Bird 46

Clay County 66, Pineville 60

East Ridge 89, Twin Valley (Va.) 26

Harlan 71, South Laurel 63

Harlan County 80, Perry Central 61

Jackson County 69, Leslie County 48

Lawrence County 57, Morgan County 48

Lee County 77, Knott Central 73

Lynn Camp 76, Somerset Christian 42

Martin County 73, Russell 59

Owsley County 70, Oneida Baptist 52

Powell County 73, Menifee County 52

GIRLS

Breathitt County 52, Lee County 29

Corbin 62, Harlan 33

Johnson Central 54, Betsy Layne 23

Lawrence County 68, West Carter 44

Paintsville 53, Pike Central 36

Prestonsburg 49, Magoffin County 30

Pulaski County 72, Danville Christian 46

Somerset 59, Russell County 18

Williamsburg 50, Middlesboro 42

