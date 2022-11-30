High School Scoreboard (Nov. 29)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
BOYS
Betsy Layne 102, Cordia 54
Buckhorn 73, Red Bird 46
Clay County 66, Pineville 60
East Ridge 89, Twin Valley (Va.) 26
Harlan 71, South Laurel 63
Harlan County 80, Perry Central 61
Jackson County 69, Leslie County 48
Lawrence County 57, Morgan County 48
Lee County 77, Knott Central 73
Lynn Camp 76, Somerset Christian 42
Martin County 73, Russell 59
Owsley County 70, Oneida Baptist 52
Powell County 73, Menifee County 52
GIRLS
Breathitt County 52, Lee County 29
Corbin 62, Harlan 33
Johnson Central 54, Betsy Layne 23
Lawrence County 68, West Carter 44
Paintsville 53, Pike Central 36
Prestonsburg 49, Magoffin County 30
Pulaski County 72, Danville Christian 46
Somerset 59, Russell County 18
Williamsburg 50, Middlesboro 42
