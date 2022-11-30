Chilly air invades again

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our weather rollercoaster continues as a dose of winter returns tonight...though, we’re back to milder air by the end of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Keep your hands and feet inside the ride at all times as our weather rollercoaster comes to a valley tonight. Clear skies will allow our temperatures to tumble big time. Lows look to fall down into the middle to upper 20s as we head through tonight and into the early morning.

We stay well below normal as we head into the day on Thursday as well, with highs only getting into the lower to middle 40s...and that’s even with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a few clouds try to return to the skies as we head into our Thursday night. We’ll keep it cold, though, with lows in the lower 30s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’re on the way back up on our rollercoaster as we head into the end of the work week and into the weekend. We look dry on Friday, but clouds will be on the increase as our next system moves toward the region. That will also bring us warmer air ahead of the system with southwesterly breezes bringing temperatures back into the lower 60s for the afternoon. Breezy overcast continues overnight as we gall back into the upper 40s to near 50°.

The active pattern continues into the weekend, with breezy showers possibility as we head into Saturday with highs staying near 60°. We’re cooler behind that system on Sunday as showers end as highs stay near 50°. However, 60s return as we head through the early part of next week as another big time weather system looks to bring us the potential for showers and storms as we head through the first half of the week.

