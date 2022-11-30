CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tis the season for some of your Christmas favorites right here on WYMT!

CBS recently announced its seasonal lineup will again feature iconic shows such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Grab your blanket, a cup of hot chocolate and check out the full schedule below! All times are listed in EST.



December 3



Robbie the Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.



The Story of Santa Claus - 9:00 p.m.



December 4



Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.



December 10



Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8:00 p.m.



Frosty the Snowman - 9:00 p.m.



Frosty Returns - 9:30 p.m.



December 11



National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8:00 p.m.



Must Love Christmas - 9:00 p.m.



December 15



Ghostsmas - Ghosts One-Hour Holiday Episode - 8:00 p.m.



December 16



Reindeer In Here - 8:00 p.m.



The Greatest #AtHome Videos - 9:00 p.m.



December 18



When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.



December 20



Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! - 8:00 p.m.



December 23



The 24th Annual A Home For the Holidays At The Grove - 8:00 p.m.



Christmas Takes Flight - 9:00 p.m.



December 28



The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral - 10:00 p.m.



December 31



New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.



Note: The schedule is subject to change.

