12-year-old from EKY holds annual winter coat drive to help people in need

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-year-old Shade Combs is hosting his third annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

Combs is collecting coats in the Hazard area until December 20.

He said that he started the coat drive three years ago because he saw a need.

”Because the people that I saw outside wore just shorts, short sleeve shirt and freezing,” he said.

If you would like to donate, the drop off locations are linked here.

