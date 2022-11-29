Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride.

Today and Tomorrow

Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.

Those rain chances and the wind will crank up overnight as temps slowly drop. Our western counties are under a very low-end threat for severe weather, but I think our main problem will be heavy wind and rain. Winds will pick up to 10-15mph out of the south with gusts of up to 30mph or better at times. If everything stays the same, lows will drop into the low to mid-50s around 4 a.m. before starting to climb again. It looks like our daytime high for Wednesday will be between 8 and 9 a.m. in the upper 50s.

The rain will start to wrap up around lunchtime, but as the front passes by, temperatures will crash and crash hard. We will go from the upper 50s in the morning, to the 40s in the afternoon and maybe wrap up the day in the 30s before falling into the low to mid-20s overnight as skies clear. If we go from our forecast high to our forecast overnight low, we could drop more than 30 degrees in 24 hours.

Extended Forecast

December starts on Thursday and boy is it going to feel like it. Even under sunny skies, many locations will struggle to get into the low 40s for highs. A few clouds will move in Thursday night and that will keep most of us out of the 20s, but we will still drop into the low 30s in most spots.

Friday looks good during the day, but rain chances will return overnight. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 50s before dropping to around 50 with the rain late.

Rain chances continue off and on both weekend days, but temperatures take a tumble as it looks like another cold front will try to move through Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be near 60 and will struggle to get out of the 40s on Sunday.

