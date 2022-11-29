T. Graham Brown offers message ahead of Giving Tuesday

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Giving Tuesday is an annual event that encourages generosity on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

Last year, a new record of giving was achieved. Donations totaled $2.7 billion across the country.

This year, Giving Tuesday is scheduled for November 29, and one country music artist hopes Eastern Kentucky is not forgotten.

T. Graham Brown created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt following the historic flooding in late July.

The shirts are $25, and all proceeds go towards flood relief.

“While we celebrate the holidays, the people of Eastern Kentucky still need our help,” Brown said in a Facebook post.

For more information or to order a shirt, you can click here.

