Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges after an incident that left one woman with serious injuries and could have hurt several children.

On Sunday morning, Travis Austin Hall, 26, of East Bernstadt, surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say he was involved in an incident the night before off Highway 1376 just outside London that led to an assault on a woman in a car and endangered the six children inside.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the woman told them she got into a fight with Hall while driving on the road and he hit her between 10 and 12 times in the face. She also told police he was still driving when he did that and nearly crashed the car, putting the kids in danger.

The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors discovered she had bleeding on the brain and a fractured bone around her eye. She was later taken to a trauma center in Tennessee for further treatment. We do not know her identity or current condition.

Hall is charged with assault and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

He is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

