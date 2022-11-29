State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

His coffin draped with the Kentucky State Flag, the body the 55th Governor of the commonwealth,...
His coffin draped with the Kentucky State Flag, the body the 55th Governor of the commonwealth, John Y. Brown Jr., lies in state in the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol.

John Y. Brown, Jr. died last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name.

Visitation began just after 10:00 a.m. and will run until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and anyone is welcome. The family will be here at 3:00 p.m.

We were there as Brown’s casket, flanked by a state police honor guard, was led into the capital and then set up at the foot of the Abraham Lincoln statue.

Brown died at the age of 88 and people say his legacy is running the state as a business, owning several sports teams and how he took Kentucky Fried Chicken to new heights from a simple purchase with other investors.

Senator Reggie Thomas says Brown had a major influence on him as a young adult.

“And pulled me aside and says, you know, he called me Reggie, you know Reggie Thomas, we need young men like you involved in politics,” Senator Thomas said. “I want to encourage you to stay the course and continue to get involved because we need to hear voices like yours. I never will forget that.”

A state police honor guard is beside the casket and changes out every 15 minutes.

A private funeral service, carried by KET, will take place on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges

Latest News

T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
Giving Tuesday: ‘Come Hell or High Water’ t-shirts raise money for EKY flood relief
Deputy Darrin Lawson talks about amputation
Floyd Co. deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest