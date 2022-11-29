Rich Scangarllo out as offensive coordinator at Kentucky

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics(Photo: UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long rumored move is now official.

A UK spokesperson tells WYMT that Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello no longer holds the position.

Scangarello served one season at the position and faced decreased support over the course of the year from Big Blue Nation.

The Wildcats will now search for their third offensive coordinator in three seasons.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews: Floyd Central Lady Jaguars
DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles
Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.
North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season
WYMT Roundball Previews
WATCH: DQ Girls Roundball Preview Top 10 Special