Rich Scangarllo out as offensive coordinator at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long rumored move is now official.

A UK spokesperson tells WYMT that Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello no longer holds the position.

Scangarello served one season at the position and faced decreased support over the course of the year from Big Blue Nation.

The Wildcats will now search for their third offensive coordinator in three seasons.

