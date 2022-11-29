Anti-gun violence advocates call for ‘Red Flag’ legislation for Kentucky

At least seventeen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of...
At least seventeen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members.(MGN Online)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members.

Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun violence advocates, are pushing to change that.

In 2018, Whitney Austin found herself in a pool of her own blood. The Louisville mom had been shot 12 times inside a bank in downtown Cincinnati.

Austin has made it her mission to convey the heavy price gun violence has played in American lives, through her non-profit; Whitney Strong.

“We have a strong network of survivors that come with us to Frankfort to share those stories,” Austin said. “I think that’s how we get to change.”

Austin has partnered with lawmakers to introduce legislation she says is common ground for the commonwealth. It’s a bipartisan bill called: crisis aversion and rights retention to help combat gun owners in crisis by temporarily transferring firearms to law enforcement or a trusted person outside the owner’s household.

“Suicide by firearm is happening disproportionately in our rural countries, and homicides are happening disproportionately in our urban counties,” Austin said. “it’s really a unifying bill and it’s meant and will save lives all across the state.”

However, the measure has had trouble getting to the governor’s desk in a Republican dominated legislature.

Rep. Savannah Maddox has strongly opposed gun legislation in the bluegrass.

“Enacting a so-called red flag law or any additional gun control is not the answer for any of the problems that might be facing society,” Rep. Maddox said. “In fact, I think we need to take a long hard look at the fact that where a lot of these tragedies occur, they happen in so-called gun-free zones areas in which law-abiding citizens have been stripped of the abilities to protect themselves and their families.”

She says she wants to protect American freedoms.

“It is a violation of a bare minimum of three constitutional rights in addition to due process and the very foundation for which our system is founded,” Maddox said.

Austin says she’s looking forward to another chance to continue the conversation, in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash

Latest News

Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood
Salyersville City Hall
Court makes decision on EKY mayoral race
Flooding
Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
Giving Tuesday: ‘Come Hell or High Water’ t-shirts raise money for EKY flood relief