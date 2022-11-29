North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an incredible night for a pair of Laurel County teams.

UK commit Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars made light work of Lexington Catholic, with four players reaching double figures in a 77-65 win over Lexington Catholic.

On the other side of town, the loss of some major pieces from last season didn’t appear to hurt the South Laurel Lady Cardinals, with Emily Cox and company beating defending 14th Region champs Letcher Central 67-36.

See below for scores from across the mountains.

BOYS

Floyd Central 68, Elliott County 50

Hazard 74, Paris 46

Jackson County 88, Red Bird 29

North Laurel 77, Lexington Catholic 65

Pikeville 84, Letcher Central 63

Prestonsburg 55, Lewis County 42

Pulaski County 71, Madison Central 70

Russell County 58, Somerset 50

Southwestern 71, Berea 58

GIRLS

Barbourville 60, McCreary Central 59

Bell County 54, Lynn Camp 12

Clay County 57, Whitley County 52

Harlan County 65, Knott Central 57

Hazard 60, Shelby Valley 20

June Buchanan 53, Oneida Baptist 42

Leslie County 57, Pineville 46

Martin County 63, Betsy Layne 30

Menifee County 68, Estill County 50

Prestonsburg 52, Buckhorn 41

Sacred Heart 74, Southwestern 33

South Laurel 67, Letcher Central 36

