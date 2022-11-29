North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an incredible night for a pair of Laurel County teams.
UK commit Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars made light work of Lexington Catholic, with four players reaching double figures in a 77-65 win over Lexington Catholic.
On the other side of town, the loss of some major pieces from last season didn’t appear to hurt the South Laurel Lady Cardinals, with Emily Cox and company beating defending 14th Region champs Letcher Central 67-36.
See below for scores from across the mountains.
BOYS
Floyd Central 68, Elliott County 50
Hazard 74, Paris 46
Jackson County 88, Red Bird 29
North Laurel 77, Lexington Catholic 65
Pikeville 84, Letcher Central 63
Prestonsburg 55, Lewis County 42
Pulaski County 71, Madison Central 70
Russell County 58, Somerset 50
Southwestern 71, Berea 58
GIRLS
Barbourville 60, McCreary Central 59
Bell County 54, Lynn Camp 12
Clay County 57, Whitley County 52
Harlan County 65, Knott Central 57
Hazard 60, Shelby Valley 20
June Buchanan 53, Oneida Baptist 42
Leslie County 57, Pineville 46
Martin County 63, Betsy Layne 30
Menifee County 68, Estill County 50
Prestonsburg 52, Buckhorn 41
Sacred Heart 74, Southwestern 33
South Laurel 67, Letcher Central 36
