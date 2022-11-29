Man with outstanding warrants leads police on chase, ends up facing more charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out with a deputy observing some suspicious behavior at a business quickly turned into a chase this week in Laurel County.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France approached a man driving an SUV in the parking lot of a business off Highway 80 just east of London.

When the deputy got close, the driver, later identified as Zachary Ryan Cotton, 23, of London, took off.

Police say Cotton went from Sally’s Branch Road onto Old Way Road before turning onto a dirt path into the woods and getting his car stuck.

We’re told the suspect then took off on foot and ran to a nearby house. When deputies ran the registration on the abandoned car, it led them to the home Cotton had escaped to.

Police made contact with the homeowner, who gave them permission to search the house. They found Cotton covered in mud and sweating pretending to be asleep in one of the bedrooms.

He told deputies he took off because he knew he had outstanding warrants and did not want to go back to jail.

In addition to his prior charges, Cotton is now charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police and driving on a suspended license.

You can see his other charges in the post below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.