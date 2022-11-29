Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after purposely crashing his vehicle into another person’s car, causing extensive damage.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted insurance fraud, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and reckless driving after the incident that happened on and near US Route 52 in Mingo County.

In court documents, May is accused of crashing into the victim’s car near the Meade Shopping Center.

The criminal complaint states, May placed the victim whom he knew in ‘imminent danger of being severely injured, maimed, disfigured or killed.’

After the collision, May is accused of continuing across the parking lot of the shopping center and hitting a showroom display building, causing serious damage.

Officers say the victim attempted to leave the crash site, but her vehicle only made it roughly one mile, leaving her stranded on US Route 52 near Justice, where she called 911.

While waiting for officers, May arrived at the victim’s location, the criminal complaint states.

When officers arrived, May told them the crash was an accident and the victim corroborated his story. However, the following day, the victim told officers the crash was not an accident and that she went along with May’s account of the crash out of fear.

