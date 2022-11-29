Late showers usher cold weather back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as we head into the nighttime hours tonight. That is the storm system triggering the large severe weather risk to our south and west. For us, we’ll expect showers to overspread the region tonight and I can’t rule out some thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows only fall into the lower 50s.

And those overnight lows will also be close to tomorrow’s highs! As the showers push out, this front means business! Breezy northwest winds take over during the afternoon, dropping us from the middle 50s down into the middle 40s by the afternoon as we slowly clear out. We’re back into the lower to middle 20s as we clear out overnight.

Late Week and Beyond

We stay chilly as we head into the day on Thursday with high pressure overhead. We’re chilly but sunny with highs in the middle and upper 40s. We’re still clear and cold overnight with lows back into the lower to middle 20s.

However, our next chance of rain isn’t far as we watch another system head our way. We’re dry during the day on Friday, but clouds increase ahead of this next system. Warm southerly winds return too, bringing highs back up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers look to work in after dark on Friday night and last through Saturday as highs stay in the 50s. Another system hot on its heels could mean showers continue through the early part of next week with highs near 60º.

