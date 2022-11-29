Kentucky United We Learn council hosts inaugural meeting

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth.

The Kentucky United We Learn council hosted its inaugural meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday, where strategic practice, policy and investment ideas were proposed to state policymakers.

The council is comprised of 70 members from across Kentucky who are seeking to advance three connected ideas in Kentucky education; vibrant learning experiences for students, innovation in assessment, accountability and close collaboration with communities.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Dr. Adam Wicks, the assistant superintendent of Shelby County Public Schools, spoke about what he hopes to accomplish with the council.

“My expectation or hope for this group is very specific because of my role,” Wicks said. “I really want to see meaningful change in our assessment practices in the state, especially when it comes to one that is inclusive of all students regardless of situation, circumstance or their disability.”

A standing committee for each connected pillar will be created as part of the council’s vision for the future of education.

