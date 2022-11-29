Kentucky State Police hold food drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays.

A statement from police says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2.

Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products like canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, cake mixes, water and powdered milk.

Collected food is distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other groups.

