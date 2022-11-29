Jonathan Shell files for Kentucky Ag Commissioner

By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Fifth-generation Kentucky farmer and former Kentucky State House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell officially filed Tuesday for the Republican nomination for Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.

“I became a conservative riding in my grandad’s truck on our farm in Lancaster. Since then, I’ve lived our conservative Kentucky values, just like thousands of other farm families. I’m running to be Kentucky’s next Agriculture Commissioner to stand up for hardworking Kentuckians and to stop the radical elites who look down on our way of life,” said Shell, Republican Candidate for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner. “I’m honored by the strong support we’ve seen from across Kentucky, and I look forward to earning your trust and vote next year.”

Shell was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2012, becoming the youngest member of the General Assembly.

Before the 2016 election, he was tapped by Republican leadership to spearhead candidate recruitment. The following year, he was elected House Majority Floor Leader.

