LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Team USA is moving forward in the world cup. They defeated Iran one to zero.

The match was played in Qatar. The location of the world cup leads up to today’s good question.

Good Question: How is the location of the world cup chosen?

As soccer has grown in popularity in the U.S., the importance of the world cup has grown here. But since it began in 1930, the men’s cup has been one of the most important sporting events across the globe.

Like the Olympics, it takes place every four years, and the location is chosen well in advance.

This year’s location of Qatar was announced in 2010. the sport’s governing body, FIFA, has members who vote on the location, and there have been claims of bribery and criminal investigations tied to some of those votes.

The games normally take place in the summer but were moved to November because of Qatar’s incredibly hot summers.

There have been concerns about human rights abuses against the workers who built the stadiums and hotels the games required.

As for the location for the next games, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in North America, with three countries, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, hosting games.

