Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood.

“We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell.

Only one day after the four month anniversary of the devastating late-July flooding came a day all about giving back.

“This flood was just horrific. It was a terrible flood, and as you can see it destroyed our studios and much of our other places that we worked,” Campbell said.

The Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company President Doug Naselroad said a day like Giving Tuesday keeps him going.

“It means that we’re able to continue doing the work that we do,” he said.

He added something special happens when a community comes together to help and give back.

“Because you have people who believe in you and who support you. You don’t want to waste a minute,” said Naselroad. “You don’t want to let anybody down.”

Josh Mullins with the Hindman Settlement School said Giving Tuesday is a day full of humanity.

“Giving Tuesday is really a day just to take a step back from kind of the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It was really developed as a time to think how you can give back to the organizations in your community that are doing so much to support improving the quality of life every day,” said Mullins.

