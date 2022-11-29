Giving Tuesday: ‘Come Hell or High Water’ t-shirts raise money for EKY flood relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Country music singer and songwriter T. Graham Brown is encouraging people to buy a Come Hell or High Water - Kentucky Strong t-shirt to raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood relief on Giving Tuesday.

”It’s just a small idea, you know, to have some t-shirts made and sell them on our website,” Brown said.

That idea came shortly after the flooding hit. Brown said his fellow country music stars shared on their social media accounts ways people could buy a shirt to support Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

So far, they have raised $80 thousand.

”It kind of went viral, I guess you could say we’ve sold a ton of them,” he said. “We just wanna keep selling and keep sending money to Eastern Kentucky.”

In August, Brown brought donations from Nashville to East Perry Elementary School. He said his heart broke when he saw the devastation left behind.

”I saw like I said, people’s homes that were washed off the foundation and cars that were scattered around like toys,” he added. “Debris in the tops of trees where the water had got that high.”

On this Giving Tuesday, Brown is encouraging people to order a Come Hell or High Water shirt for 25 dollars. All proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

”I don’t see how people are going to get back to normal for months, maybe even years,” he said. “I saw a lot of people whose houses were just washed away.”

