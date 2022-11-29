Giving Tuesday: ‘Come Hell or High Water’ t-shirts raise money for EKY flood relief

T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - Country music singer and songwriter T. Graham Brown is encouraging people to buy a Come Hell or High Water - Kentucky Strong t-shirt to raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood relief on Giving Tuesday.

”It’s just a small idea, you know, to have some t-shirts made and sell them on our website,” Brown said.

That idea came shortly after the flooding hit. Brown said his fellow country music stars shared on their social media accounts ways people could buy a shirt to support Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

So far, they have raised $80 thousand.

”It kind of went viral, I guess you could say we’ve sold a ton of them,” he said. “We just wanna keep selling and keep sending money to Eastern Kentucky.”

In August, Brown brought donations from Nashville to East Perry Elementary School. He said his heart broke when he saw the devastation left behind.

”I saw like I said, people’s homes that were washed off the foundation and cars that were scattered around like toys,” he added. “Debris in the tops of trees where the water had got that high.”

On this Giving Tuesday, Brown is encouraging people to order a Come Hell or High Water shirt for 25 dollars. All proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

”I don’t see how people are going to get back to normal for months, maybe even years,” he said. “I saw a lot of people whose houses were just washed away.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges

Latest News

His coffin draped with the Kentucky State Flag, the body the 55th Governor of the commonwealth,...
State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky gov. John Y. Brown Jr.
Deputy Darrin Lawson talks about amputation
Floyd Co. deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest