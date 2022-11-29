Flood recovery meeting held in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky hope to bring attention to people still struggling with flood recovery.

They are hosting flood recovery meetings across Eastern Kentucky.

One meeting was held Tuesday night in Breathitt County at Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School.

Officials said there is still a strong need for relief in the area, and they want to help fill those gaps.

They offered several resources at the meeting, including a meal and on-site mental health professionals.

“We also have some mental health counselors available tonight and at all the meetings, all the community meetings we are having, and tonight we have two individuals here to provide counseling for anybody that is in need,” Kathy King Allen said.

Another meeting was held Monday night in Letcher County, and officials said they had around 50 people RSVP.

However, in Breathitt County, more than 200 people attended the meeting.

