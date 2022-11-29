Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!

A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights.

Hyden’s Christmas festival kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Main Street.

Line up for the Parade of Lights is at 5:30 p.m. It will start at dark.

Vendors and food booths will be set up on Main Street along with an ice skating rink.

You can see more about the Christmas festival below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges

Latest News

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Crews work to rescue two dogs who fell off cliff in Red River Gorge
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man with outstanding warrants leads police on chase, ends up facing more charges