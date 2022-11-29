DQ Roundball Previews: Floyd Central Lady Jaguars

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Lady Jaguars are ready to make another run at the 58th District this season.

The Lady Jags lose a handful of players due to graduation but return enough scoring to keep pace with Lawrence County and Prestonsburg in the district.

”It’s really hard losing those girls,” said senior guard Kennedy Harvel. “You realize that...with the last game we played Pikeville it was just really hard because you realize...that was it. That’s the last hurrah that you’ll ever get to take the floor with those girls. You just have to rebuild. You have to rebuild from the loss really.”

Floyd Central opens up the 2022-23 season on Wednesday against Belfry.

