DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Tigers

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers bring another season of experience to the table in 2022-23.

After a rocky road last season, the Tigers look to compete in the 49th District.

”We’ve got...most of those kids are back this year and we’ve got the makings of a really good basketball team,” said head coach Glenn Gray. “We basically have to rebound the basketball and take care of the basketball. If we do that, we’ll be in most of the ball games.”

Clay County opens up the season on Tuesday against Pineville.

