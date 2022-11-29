DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles return some major pieces in 2022-23.

Larry Sparks and company made a run to the 14th Region Semifinals last season and return some players out due to injury.

”We did a lot of good things,” Sparks said. “We lost one good player. We had one senior, Emily Bowling. We return everybody else. We had a lot of folks recover from various injuries that are healthy or very near healthy now. We’re very excited about the upcoming season.”

The Lady Eagles won their opener against Pineville 57-46.

