Crews work to rescue two dogs who fell off cliff in Red River Gorge

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two hikers had to call for help on Monday after their dogs fell down a steep cliff in the Red River Gorge.

Officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) posted on their Facebook page that the dogs got ahead of the pair and fell approximately 80 feet.

The owners managed to get down to the bottom of the cliff, but couldn’t find the dogs at first.

When the team arrived, they were able to find them, but one of them had died in the fall. The other was alive and did not have any visible injuries.

Using a rope system, officials were able to recover both dogs.

One of the WCSAR members works at a vet clinic and checked the surviving dog out.

The owners will take the deceased dog home for a proper burial.

