Court makes decision on EKY mayoral race

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - People in one Eastern Kentucky city finally know who won their mayoral race.

Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd filed a petition on November 7. It said his opponent, Stanley Howard, may live outside the city limits, so the votes he received should not be counted.

“The county court clerk should be the one checking the addresses to see if they’re inside city limits, and I just thought they were doing their jobs, but I guess this fell through the cracks,” Shepherd explained.

Shepherd said he made the discovery when working on a FEMA project earlier this month.

“I started questioning a little bit about the election laws and things like that, and we found a KRS that you’re supposed to be a resident of the city, your house is supposed to be in the boundaries of the city, to be able to run for office,” Shepherd added.

A circuit court was forced to step in nearly three weeks after Election Day.

“It was a long, drawn-out process that was 21 days but felt like 6 months,” Howard said.

On Monday, the court said certified copies of property tax records verified Howard did live within the city of Salyersville, so the votes he received will be counted.

“I had a good feeling because I had run as mayor before, I had run from that residence, and no one ever thought about it being in the city limits, and when the court ruled, they ruled in my favor,” Howard added.

As a result, Stanley Howard will take over as Salyersville mayor in January. He beat Pete Shepherd by ten votes.

“It don’t feel good to get beat. I don’t like it. It’s a bad feeling, but I’ll get over it and move on,” Shepherd said.

This will mark Howard’s fourth term as Salyersville mayor.

Shepherd does have the option to appeal, but he did not specify if he will.

