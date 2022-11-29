Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

Two Kentucky teens arrested in Nashville on murder charges
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide.

Authorities searching for missing Franklin Teen
Teen suspects arrested in fatal Kwik Sak shooting; victim identified

Police said one of the two juvenile suspects shot Kwik Sak clerk Vishal Patel at a gas station located at 4890 Lebanon Pike in Nashville.

Police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. on Monday, and according to our sister station, WSMV, the teens left the scene in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to Davis’ relative.

Detectives located the stolen Sorrento at a nearby fast food restaurant, where the two teenagers were taken into custody, according to police.

The two were also charged with aggravated robbery and are suspected of another robbery on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
Deputy Darrin Lawson talks about amputation
Floyd Co. deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting
Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Robert Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a...
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

Latest News

Downtown Hyden
Hyden-Leslie Tourism created to put Leslie County on the map
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT ALLIANCE
Housing Development Alliance continues mission of helping those impacted by flooding
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979
WATCH: Memorial service for former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.
UVA Wise Alumni (from left), Stephen D. Curran, Marion “Moe” W. Smith, and John L. Sabo...
UVA Wise announces new scholarship to help offset costs for some students who live on campus
Photo Courtesy: Supreme Court of Kentucky
Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice from EKY to have portrait on display at state capitol