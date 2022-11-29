ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Bracken Castle

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bracken Castle is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Castle is a Senior at Whitley County High School.

He has a 3.97 GPA.

Bracken has played Varsity Football for four years and was a Freshman All-American football player.

Castle is also a member of the Bass Fishing team.

He is a volunteer referee for little league football and a volunteer for Relay For Life.

Congratulations, Bracken!

