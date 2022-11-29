ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Bracken Castle
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bracken Castle is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Castle is a Senior at Whitley County High School.
He has a 3.97 GPA.
Bracken has played Varsity Football for four years and was a Freshman All-American football player.
Castle is also a member of the Bass Fishing team.
He is a volunteer referee for little league football and a volunteer for Relay For Life.
Congratulations, Bracken!
