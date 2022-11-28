Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week will be one filled with highs and lows and not just temperature-wise as we enter our last days of November.

Today and Tonight

Keep your rain gear with you early. Most of you won’t need it, but some stray showers are possible early. I don’t think we see a lot of sunshine today, but some is possible later in the day. I won’t rule it out. It will be a cooler day with highs only around 50 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will continue their gradual clearing. I think most of us will stay in the mid to upper 30s, but if we clear out quick enough, some low 30s are possible.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday starts relatively calm, but things will pick up as we head toward the final day of the month on Wednesday. Clouds will gradually increase during the day on Tuesday and it will be breezy with winds gusting up to 20mph or better at times. Those winds will be out of the south which will push our temperatures into the 60s in the afternoon hours.

Rain chances will start late Tuesday and carry us into Wednesday. They could be heavy at times, so be aware of that. Here’s where it gets tricky. It looks like our temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning, but it also looks like our high for the day will also happen around the same time. Some spots could still be in the upper 50s by 7 or 8 a.m. before temperatures crash into the 40s by the afternoon hours. As skies clear out, lows could fall all the way into the mid-20s overnight.

December starts on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures you would expect to see for the first day of the final month of the year. Highs should top out around 40 and drop back into the 20s overnight.

I think we finish out the week with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday and a little bit more warmth, with highs climbing back into the mid-50s, but the weekend is filled with scattered rain chances.

