WCPS holds coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

WCPS Board of Education is accepting donations until Wednesday Nov. 30 at the Central Office at 303 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools is holding a coat drive for students affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in July.

Along with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, the district will collect new winter coats, hoodies, gloves and hats.

The county’s Board of Education is accepting donations until Wednesday Nov. 30 at the Central Office at 303 Lovers Lane in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Drug Arrests
SHERIFF: Two people arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Bracken Castle
Roundball Preview Part 7
Roundball Preview Part 7
Roundball Preview Part 6
Roundball Preview Part 6
Roundball Preview Part 5
Roundball Preview Part 5
Roundball Preview Part 4
Roundball Preview Part 4