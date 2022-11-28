Three EKY counties selected to take part in post election audits by AG’s office

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Three counties in our region were selected Monday as part of a standard post-election audit from the Kentucky Attorney General’s office.

Rowan, Laurel and Breathitt were among the 12 that were selected at random.

The others are Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Oldham, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian and Daviess.

The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

During the 2022 legislative session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 216, which expanded the Attorney General’s ability to perform an independent inquiry into potential election irregularities. The legislation states that the number of randomly selected counties cannot be less than five percent of all the counties in the state or up to 12 counties.

The audit has to be conducted within 20 days of the election.

After completing independent investigations in each of the counties selected, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

