Scattered showers, gusty winds return by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a dry start to the work week, but our next weather system is right around the corner.

Tonight through Tuesday night

Quiet weather continues across the region tonight. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

Most of your Tuesday is dry and comfortable. Highs soar into the mid-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds! However, breezy weather returns. We could see winds up to 25 mph in some places. Be sure to tie down your Christmas decorations!

Into Tuesday night, showers return to the region. You will need the rain gear if you have any plans. Low temperatures only bottom out in the mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, winds will be breezy. We could see gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

Wednesday is looking soggy at times. Showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky, especially for the first half of the day. Temperatures start out in the upper-50s, but we quickly fall into the lower-40s by Wednesday afternoon! Wednesday night is looking drier but cold. Overnight lows tumble into the mid-20s!

We start to dry out and clear out by Thursday, but chilly temperatures stick around. Highs only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

This rollercoaster ride continues into Friday. Temperatures reach the mid-50s by Friday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. The forecast is looking pretty good for high school football championship games in Lexington. Lows fall into the mid-40s by Friday night.

Rain Chances Stick Around

The first weekend of December is looking soggy at times.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s.

Sunday is trending drier and cooler. Most of the day looks dry and mostly cloudy. Highs only reach the upper-40s with lows falling into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

